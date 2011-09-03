Rocstor's Rocport ID 9 Pocket Drives Offer Stylish Storage

Another highlight on the IFA accessory front: Rocstor's pocket-sized hard drives that manage to put a pretty face on a traditionally rather drab device. The Rocport ID 9 drives--available in 250GB, 320GB, and 500GB sizes--sport a Pantone-style strip of color (running the gamut from red to dark blue to gray) set against a black body. And at 6.4 ounces, these drives are super light, to boot.

Besides providing a modern, Mondrian-esque design, the ID 9 drives have transfer speeds of up to 800 Mbps thanks to a 2.5" SATA drive mechanism, and there are USB 2.0, Firewire 400, and Firewire 800 connections on board. Rocstor also incorporates an anti-shock chamber and a shock-absorbent casing to keep these beauties safe.

While the Rocport ID 9 drives may not boast the fastest rates on the market, they're one of the best-looking options we've seen yet--and for portable drives, that's something special.