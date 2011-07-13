RIM Hopes to Launch Seven New Smartphones in Coming Months

Research in Motion is banking on the successful launch of seven new and updated smartphones in the coming months, each equipped with the company's latest operating system to help turn the company around. According to Reuters, the announcement came at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Ontario, Canada, during which RIM's Co-CEO Mike Lazaridis said the new phones would help the company, "come out ahead," of the competition.

Lazaridis also noted that RIM's updated Bold smartphone, one of the seven phones coming down the pipeline, would have made it to market sooner had the company not chosen to retool it with an improved display and CPU after realizing that BlackBerry's competitors were engaged in a mobile device "arms race" in the United States.

InfoWorld reported that Lazaridis's fellow Co-CEO Jim Balsillie, said that although RIM is hopeful it will be able to bring all seven of the company's smartphones to market in the next few months, doing so will prove challenging, as a result of delays in preparing BlackBerry OS 7.

During the meeting, Reuters said, Lazaridis and Balsillie narrowly avoided having the company's shareholders hold a vote of no-confidence when an shareholder withdrew a previous motion seeking to force the Co-CEOs out of their other shared position of board chairman.

via Reuters, InfoWorld