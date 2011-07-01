RIM Employee Complaint Letters: The Greatest Hits So Far

RIM's grim PR nightmare continues, this time in the form of embarrassing emails from disgruntled employees. This week a flood of emails from dissatisfied workers shed light on what's been happening inside the company that used to dominate the smartphone market.

The signals that RIM is in trouble have been evident for quite some time, forcing us to even wonder if some crafty corporation will soon scoop up the company for a good price. It wasn't enough that RIM CEO Mike Lazaridis abruptly stormed out of a BBC interview in April. Or that the company's stock price dropped 55 percent this year. Heck we won't even mention the PlayBook. But could these new communications uncovered by tech site Boy Genius Report be the final signs of a sinking ship?

Here are our favorite excerpts so far:

From High-Level Open Letter Sent to RIM's CEOs

We urgently need to invest like we never have before in becoming developer friendly. The return will be worth every cent. There is no polite way to say this, but it’s true — BlackBerry smartphone apps suck. Even PlayBook, with all its glorious power, looks like a Fisher Price toy with its Adobe AIR/Flash apps. Our SDK / development platform is like a rundown 1990′s Ford Explorer. Then there’s Apple, which has a shiny new BMW M3… just such a pleasure to drive. Developers want and need quality tools

From Rank and File RIM Employees

Two individuals who had less education and experience (not to mention drive or intelligence) than me were promoted several times while my boss continued to tell me up and down that I had reached my ceiling at RIM due to my lack of education (two degrees!) and experience (5 years!)–as an administrative assistant. People were pitted against each other and an incredibly tense and hostile work environment was fostered. People around the office started referring to the office politics as 'Survivor: RIM edition.' We are no longer a company that is innovative and energetic, we are drowning in paperwork. RIM needs to capitalize on the resources they have — hundreds of very smart, dedicated and driven individuals that can solve problems without needing a flowchart or document. We need to get out of this process paralysis, and back “In Motion”. Internally, there’s a large joke that we should be called “RIM-T&T”. A lot of our senior leadership has come from there, and they come in with ideas from an old, stodgy, process driven industry. The current products are slow and underpowered. It’s generally acknowledged that our devices are inferior to other devices, and indeed, many people have personal devices from our competitors. The whole campaign around the Playbook seems to be “IT DOES FLASH! LOOK!” … but honestly, my mother doesn’t know or care about that. She wants to know ‘can I play Angry Birds?”.

