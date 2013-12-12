Rezence Wireless Charging Coming Early 2014

The Alliance for Wireless Power has chosen a brand name that it hopes will resonate with consumers: Rezence. The new name comes with a new logo--a Z with a charging bolt in the middle--that will be used as a stamp of approval for certified products, expected to hit the market in early 2014.

Member companies of this wireless power consortium include big names like Samsung, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom. The marketing committee chair Geoff Gordon told us to expect one major PC maker to join its ranks early next year.

The goal of Rezence is to evolve wireless charging capability beyond mats and phone cases to surfaces, whether it be furniture or inside cars. Plus, Rezence will allow consumers to charge multiple devices at one time, including smartphones, tablets and even more power-hungry laptops. We had a chance to demo this technology at CES 2013, and were impressed by its versatility.

The competing Qi wireless power standard has been around longer and is in products shoppers can buy today, such as the Nokia Lumia 920. However, Qi is more limited in terms of the amount of power it can deliver and the spatial freedom allowed between the device and charging source.

In case you're wondering, the Rezence brand is an amalgamation of the technology's underlying magnetic resonance principles and the word essence. The certification program is supposed to get underway by the end of 2013.