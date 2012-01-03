Report: Nokia Lumia 900 With AT&T LTE to Debut at CES

It's almost certain that the Nokia Lumia 800, under the moniker Lumia 900, will make its stateside debut at CES 2012. The U.S. version will reportedly boast 4G LTE support and a front-facing camera, both of which were absent on the international version.

Now more details have leaked, letting us flesh out the Lumia 900's spec list prior to its official debut. Pocketnow.com reports that the Windows Phone will ship with Mango (Windows Phone 7.5) and a 1.4-GHz processor under the hood. Other alleged specs include a larger 4.3-inch WVGA display, an 8-megapixel camera, 512MB of RAM, and a 1830mAH battery.

The Lumia 900 (a.k.a. the Nokia Ace) will run on AT&T's network in the U.S. (reportedly with a March launch date), though it looks like there will be a workaround for unlocking the phone to operate on T-Mobile instead. In addition to unveiling the 900, Nokia is rumored to be introducing another phone running Mango at CES.

via Pocketnow