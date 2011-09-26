Report: Motorola Cooking Up Two Xoom 2 Android Tablets

Though it only came out in March, rumors have already surfaced that Motorola is working on two sequels to its Xoom tablet. If the speculation is true, the new Xoom 2 devices will come in large 10.1-inch and smaller 8.2-inch screen variants, both running Honeycomb.

According to Engadget and This is My Next, the 8.2-inch Xoom 2 is meant as a both a multimedia device and an e-reader replacement. Its display may use advanced HD IPS technology with Android Honeycomb 3.2 the likely OS. Also said to be on board is an IR blaster paired with remote control app to command home theater equipment, plus a subwoofer for enhanced audio output.

The standard version of the Xoom 2 could sport a big 10.1-inch display, run an unknown 1.2-GHz processor, feature 1GB of RAM, and be able to capture video in 1080p HD resolution. Despite the heavy duty specs, the slate is supposed to measure a trim 0.34 inches thick and weigh as little as one pound. At the moment we can't confirm these specs, but we'll report back as we learn more.

via Engadget, This is My Next