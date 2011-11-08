Report: HTC Edge is Company's First Quad-Core Smartphone

Say hello to the HTC Edge, a massive slab of Android smartphone that reportedly boasts a huge 4.7-inch screen plus next-gen quad-core processing courtesy of Nvidia. The Android device is also rumored to feature an ultra-sharp 720p HD resolution display.

Aside from the 1GB of RAM, tech blog Pocket Now also reports that the HTC Edge will be powered by a 1.5-GHz Nvidia AP30 Tegra 3 CPU which uses four discrete processing cores and offers increased efficiency, speed, and power savings. For onboard storage, there should be a roomy 32GB of memory.

Other highlights include an 8 MP, 28-millimeter lens with an f/2.2 aperture and perhaps even Beats audio improvements. Coupled with that, HTC might also give the Edge access to the company's library of digital content.

While the phone is said to support 21Mbps HSPA data, there's no hint if the HTC Edge will connect to speedy LTE wireless cellular networks or exactly what version of Android will drive it. Regardless, the Edge looks to be a slick handset so stay tuned as we learn more.

