Report: HTC Considering Buying Its Own OS

Could HTC give a second life to webOS? Cher Wang, the chairwoman of HTC Corp., said in an interview that the company was discussing the idea of purchasing a mobile operating system, but is still pretty far from pulling the trigger on HP's, or any other's, for that matter.

"We have given it thought and we have discussed it internally, but we will not do it on impulse," she said in an interview with The Economic Observer.

While HTC has had worldwide success creating Android-powered mobile devices, Google's recent acquisition of Motorola Mobility could potentially place Google in direct competition with HTC. Still, Wang said that there was no rush, as HTC is quite flexible when it comes to working with different operating systems.

"We can use any OS we want. We are able to make things different from our rivals on the second or third layer of a platform," Wang said. "Our strength lies in understanding an OS, but it does not mean that we have to produce an OS."

Via Focus Taiwan, Economic Observer