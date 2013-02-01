Ravens vs. 49er Fans: Who is More Likely to Break Phones and Tablets?

Who fumbles more: Ravens or 49er fans? A new study by SquareTrade says Baltimore fans are more likely to damage their cell phone or tablet while watching a sports event. Specifically, the study found that 27 percent of Ravens fans have had an accident in the past 12 months compared to just 23 percent of 49er fans.

The study, sponsored by the gadget insurance company, went on to reveal how these accidents happen.

33% were simply dropped

18% from getting wet (toilet, sweat, water)

13% got dropped in beer

12% get thrown in anger/excitement

8% fall off the bar or tablet

"Given the tweeting, texting and photographing in arenas, stadiums, living rooms and local sports bars across the nation, we weren't surprised to learn that one in ten Americans has damaged their phone during a game," commented Ty Shay, SquareTrade's chief marketing officer. "But the prevalence of Passion and Beer Drops caught us by surprise, and speaks volumes about the passion Americans have for football and other sports. "

Regardless of sports team affiliation, 23 million Americans (1 in 10 people) have damaged their phone or tablet while watching a sporting event. With the excitement of the approaching Super Bowl XLVII, it might be time for you to go out and get a protective case for your mobile devices. A couple other tips: don't take your devices to the bathroom and don't hold your phone while you're watching the game.