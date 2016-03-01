PS4 Remote Play Coming to PC and Mac In Software Update

The PlayStation 4's next system update will let you use PS4 games on Windows PCs and Macs using the Remote Play Feature. While it won't be available in the beta of PS4 version 3.50, Sony says the feature will be ready soon.

Remote Play lets players run PS4 games on other devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network as their console, allowing them to relinquish the TV to others. Currently, this is only supported by the PlayStation Vita handheld, PlayStation TV and Xperia Z2 and Z3 smartphones, and not all games work over Remote Play. Microsoft's Xbox One can stream directly to Windows 10 but has no support for Macs.

MORE: How to Set Up Remote Play on PS4

The announcement was made in a blog post detailing the new features of the 3.50 update (codename MUSASHI), which will also include the ability to appear offline while playing and receive notifications when friends sign in to the PlayStation Network.

Sony is launching the beta for version 3.50 tomorrow (March 2), with a number of new system, streaming and social features. There's no word on when we'll get our first look at Remote Play on PCs and Macs, but if the beta goes smoothly, it may be sooner rather than later.