Pinkberry Launches Sweet Rewards App

Pinkberry, the popular frozen yogurt joint that has gained massive popularity since its first store opening in California in 2005, will debut its app on Wednesday, which serves as a mobile rewards system to make finding and consuming your favorite fro-yo easier. The app, available through Apple's App Store and Google Play, allows users to personalize their Pinkberry experience and indulge in rich rewards. Users can load money onto the app and receive virtual punches on a punch card, eliminating the need to bring a wallet or punch card to the store.

The app rewards you with a free small yogurt with toppings just for signing up and every tenth purchase earns a free small yogurt with toppings. You can locate which stores in your area have your favorite flavors and get updates on new flavors or the return of some of your old favorites. And if you have a Pinkberry-loving friend, you can send them virtual gift cards through the app. Even sweeter? You'll receive a free small yogurt with toppings on your birthday and bonus rewards could come at any time.