Adobe Updates Photoshop to Support MacBook Pro Touch Bar

If you're using Photoshop on a Touch Bar-equipped MacBook Pro, access to the photo editor's functions is now only a tap away. Adobe became the latest company to add Touch Bar support, with the software giant announcing support in a post on its Photoshop blog today (Dec. 13).

For now, the app will support the ability for you to add three categories of functions to the Touch Bar for easier access: Layer Properties, Brushes, and a personalized collection of Favorites that you can customize as you see fit.

According to Adobe, the Layers Properties option will give you quick access to common actions from that pane, like the ability to place a Smart Object, clip Layers, or open a Select & Mask pane. On the Brushes side, you'll be able to quickly choose your brush color and size, as well as hardness and opacity. And when you choose to list your Favorites on the Touch Bar, you can include any combination of actions from Layer Properties and Brushes, as well as other commands that might not be living inside those tools.

Apple unveiled its MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at a press event in October. The notebook comes with a new design and more power under the hood, but the Touch Bar addition is what excited many customers. The feature is an OLED-based touchscreen strip that sits above the keyboard in place of the function keys. Depending upon what's on the screen, it gives you access to a wide range of contextual functions.

While the Touch Bar works with most of Apple's applications, the company has opened up the API to third-party developers. And in the last several weeks, many of those developers, including 1Password, Day One and Djay Pro among others have added Touch Bar support to their apps.

Still, it's the addition of Adobe to the development mix that might prove most appealing to MacBook Pro owners. Apple showcased Photoshop's Touch Bar integration at the MacBook Pro's press event in October and the demo was generally well-received among those who plan to use the MacBook Pro as a design tool.

In the blog post announcing Touch Bar compatability, Adobe senior product manager for Photoshop Stephen Nelson touted the Touch Bar integration, saying that it will be easier for users to interact with the software.

"I’ve had a chance to use the Touch Bar a bit and I find it exciting for two reasons," Nelson said. "First, the Touch Bar is useful for surfacing a contextual 'next step.' This is helpful both for a beginner who might not know how to navigate Photoshop, and for an experienced user in giving them speedier access to the desired next action. Second, the Touch Bar is useful for accessing controls in a new way, especially controls that were sometimes clumsy with a keyboard and mouse."

He went on to say that Adobe will keep looking at Touch Bar and ways it can integrate its features into its applications.

The Photoshop update is available now as a free download to MacBook Pro owners.

