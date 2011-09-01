Pen-On with Samsung's Galaxy Note Smartphone-Tablet

Samsung says its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note, packs the functionality of a tablet into the body of a smartphone, and after our brief hands-on with the device at IFA in Berlin, we'd have to agree. With its 5.3-inch, 1280 x 800 display, the Note is a massive smartphone, but at only 6.3 ounces, it's not as hefty as you would expect. In fact, we thought it felt pretty light.

Packing a 1.4-GHz dual-core processor, the Note offered up snappy performance. Running Android 2.3 Gingerbread, the Galaxy Note proved very stable as we switched back and forth between apps and swiped through various panels.

Of course, the Note's most interesting feature is its pen input. Using the Note's built-in S Pen stylus and S Memo app, users can sketch, convert text into type, and copy and paste images and other content from the web. We loved the Note's ability to take instant screenshots; just had to hold the stylus down on the screen you wanted to capture. Once a screenshot is taken, you can manually add notes onto the page.

Overall, the Galaxy Note is a very exciting product and it looks like a compelling entry into the smartphone market.