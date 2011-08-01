On the Internet While In Flight? You're Probably an iPhone User

Android devices may be topping overall smartphone sales, but when it comes to staying connected at 30,000 feet in the air, the iPhone rules the sky.

Apple iPhone users account for 65 percent of those accessing Gogo’s mobile Wi-Fi service during airline flights, while Android users account for just 12 percent, according to in-flight Wi-Fi service company Gogo.

When including travelers that are connected to the service using an iPod Touch, Apple’s iOS system accounts for a whopping 80 percent of mobile travelers connecting to Gogo’s Wi-Fi service.

Blackberry users account for only 6 percent, while Windows and all other devices make up the remaining 2 percent of users.

"Many smartphone users aren’t aware that you can turn your phone service off on a Gogo-equipped plane, yet still access the Internet through a Wi-Fi enabled mobile device and surf the Web,” said Ash ElDifrawi, Gogo’s chief marketing officer. "It's clear that iPhone users are ahead of the curve in understanding those capabilities, but more and more people are starting to discover how to connect using their smartphone on a plane."

"As the number of smartphone users continues to skyrocket, we'd expect that the number of passengers using their mobile devices to access the Internet in air will also continue to grow," ElDifrawi added.