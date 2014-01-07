OLPC Announces Two New XO Kids Tablets for Less Than $200

One Laptop Per Child might have to change its name soon, since the non-profit is continuing to expand its commercial offerings within the U.S. The organization, in conjunction with Vivitar, launched two new children's tablets, the $149 XO-2 and the $199 XO-10 at CES 2014.

The XO-2 is the second generation of OLPC's 7-inch XO Tablet. Like the previous generation, it sports a 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel display, and runs OLPC's Dreams interface -- an environment where children can pick one of several career paths, and then use apps tailored toward that occupation. In our review of the original XO Tablet, we liked the Dreams environment, but found some of its parental controls limited.

Beneath the Dreams interface is Android's KitKat OS, which is powered by a dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The first XO Tablet also had a dual-core CPU, which was adequate for running the apps on the device. Other specs on the XO-2 include a 2MP front camera, a 5MP rear camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. OLPC says the XO-2 should last up to 7 hours on a charge, an hour less than what it predicted for the original XO Tablet. The XO-2 will cost $149; availability has not yet been released.

Also announced was the larger XO-10 tablet. This device includes a 10-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel display, which is the same size, but a lower resolution than the Fuhu Nabi XD's 1366 x 768 screen. The XO-10, which also runs OLPC's Dreams interface, comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. OLPC says the XO-10 will last up to 12 hours on a charge.

Additionally, the XO-10 will have a wireless Bluetooth keyboard designed by Yves Behar, who also helped design the original OLPC netbook and tablet. The membrane-style keyboard will be able to protect against spills, and can also be used as a cover for the XO-10. It looks remarkably like the Microsoft Surface keyboard. Pricing for the XO-10 is set at $199, but availability has not been announced.