Nvidia GeForce GTX 680M GPU Adds Keplar Strength to Top-Tier Line-Up

Today Nvidia announced the GeForce GTX 680M, a version of the GPU maker's high-end graphics solution that's infused with the power of Keplar, its latest design process. The 680M marks a new top-performance graphics solution that is powerful enough to facilitate HD gaming but cool enough to keep thin notebooks--like Ultrabooks--from over-heating.

It's well-known that the Keplar generation of graphics cards pack superlative performance. Thanks to smaller 28-nanometer design and special built-in features like improved anti-aliasing technology for rendering smoother lines, Keplar outperformed several other chip solutions including two notebooks with high-end AMD Radeon graphics in our benchmark tests.

We have yet to test the 680M GPU, but with 2GB of video RAM and support for an arsenal of killer Nvidia features like Optimus switchable graphics and 3D Vision 2 technology, the new GeForce GPU isn't likely to disappoint. Look for the 680M in upcoming Alienware M17x and M18x models, the MSI GT70, and new machines from Ava Direct, Maingear, and Origin.