Nokia's First Windows Phone 8 Devices May Be Announced Before the iPhone

September's shaping up to be a busy month for mobile. Samsung has promised "something big" at IFA on the 1st of the month, the much-anticipated iPhone 5 is widely believed to be unveiled at a press event on the 12th, and now, Bloomberg claims that Nokia may show off the first Windows Phone 8 devices as early as the company's Nokia World event on September 5th and 6th -- undercutting Apple's announcement.

Officially, Microsoft has only said that Windows Phone 8 will be available sometime this fall. Even if the report turns out to be true, "announced" isn't the same thing as "shipped." Bloomberg's sources claim that Nokia plans on having its Windows Phone 8 handsets on shelves before the start of the holiday shopping season.

As we've previously reported, some sources say Windows Phone 8 will ship in November, but Nokia CEO Stephen Elop has said that Windows Phone 8 devices are slated for October, leading many people to speculate that Microsoft is tossing Nokia an early release bone for its dedication to the Windows Phone platform.

For its part, Nokia claims that the announcement of Windows Phone 8 hasn't impacted sales of the current Lumia offerings, though that's sure to change as the first wave of next-gen Windows Phone devices start appearing in stores alongside the iPhone 5 and smartphones running the speedy new Android Jelly Bean OS. Staking a claim early would help Nokia gain some visibility in an increasingly crowded and competitive market.

Via The Verge