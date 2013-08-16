Nokia Windows RT Tablet Could Launch in September

It was just yesterday that we heard rumblings of a possible Nokia Windows RT tablet coming out next month. Today, we're hearing that the slate may be introduced by Nokia during a Sept. 26 event in New York. The tablet, which has yet to be confirmed, has also appeared in a leaked image sporting a Verizon Wireless and 4G LTE logos, indicating that the slate will be available with its own data connection.

According to The Verge, which posted the photo, the tablet will also include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and be available for AT&T in addition to Verizon. These reports fit the news we reported yesterday, which indicated that the tablet will offer a 2.15-GHz Snapdragon 800 CPU and 2GB of RAM. The 10.1-inch slate could also feature a 1080p display, and come with a detachable keyboard cover similar to Microsoft's Touch and Type covers for its Surface slates.

Windows RT has been struggling to gain traction since it first deputed and lackluster sales have done little to help the OS' popularity. In a clear sign that Windows RT is in trouble, Microsoft's hardware partners have come out and said they will no longer support the operating system. "It's not our only opinion, the industry sentiment is also that Windows RT has not been successful," explained ASUS CEO Jerry Shen in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Nokia, however, has been Microsoft's staunchest ally in the mobile space, with the device maker responsible for offering the majority of Windows Phone devices on the market. Nokia also seems to have helped that operating system see continued growth in global market share. In fact, Windows Phone 8 recently overtook BlackBerry to become the third largest mobile OS in the world. So it makes sense that Nokia would take up the Windows RT cause and see if it can replicate the success it saw with Windows Phone 8 with Windows RT.

No invitations have been sent out regarding Nokia's alleged Sept. 26 press event, but we'll bring you the news if and when we receive one.

via The Verge, Digiwo