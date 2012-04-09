Nokia Lumia 900 Top Selling Phone on Amazon, Beating Android

The Nokia Lumia 900 just went on sale April 8th and it's already at the top of the cell phone charts on Amazon. In fact, this Windows Phone currently occupies the top two spots on the site of the world's largest online retailer, beating Android heavyweights like the Motorola Droid RAZR Maxx and Samsung Galaxy Nexus. Not a bad start at all.

In our review of the Lumia 900 we said that the user experience offered by this $99 Windows Phone was superior to many Android devices in the same price range, but we're somewhat surprised to see it outselling the handset with the longest 4G battery life on the planet and a phone with a true HD screen. Perhaps shoppers are excited by the Lumia's premium design, its own speedy 4G LTE connection, or the low price. But whatever the reasons, Nokia is probably pretty pleased right now.

Note that Amazon doesn't sell the iPhone 4S or iPhone 4 with a contract, so it's only real competition on Amazon right now is Android. However, given that Google's OS now accounts for more than 50 percent of the smartphone market in the U.S., nabbing the top spot is no small feat. Now it's up to Nokia to keep the momentum going both online and in AT&T stores.