Trick or Treat? Next Nexus Phone Could Arrive This Halloween

Android fans could be in for a treat this Halloween. Google's next Nexus device could arrive in October without any fanfare, and may use the name Nexus X instead of the anticipated Nexus 6 to avoid accusations of trademark infringement.

Because of the potential for lawsuits with the family of Philip K. Dick, the author of "Do Androids dream of Electric Sheep," Phonearena says Google will eschew the logical Nexus 6 label. The 2012 and 2013 Nexus handsets were named Nexus 4 and 5 respectively, and the numbers also corresponded with the size of their displays. Nexus 6, however, would be almost identical to the model name for androids in Dick's novel (Nexus-6).

Sources told Phonearena that Google is planning a quiet launch for the next Nexus similar to what it did for the Nexus 5 last year, rolling the device out around Halloween without an official announcement. While no price information is available yet, last year's Nexus 5 cost $349 unlocked at launch, making it one of the best smartphone values without a contract.

MORE: 12 Surprising Things Your Android Phone Can Do

The upcoming Nexus is expected to be made by Motorola and feature a 5.9-inch display with a 2K resolution (2560 x 1440). Phonearena says the purported Nexus X is also expected to carry a speedy 2.7-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 CPU and a 13-megapixel rear camera.