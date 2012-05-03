New Samsung Galaxy S III vs. Top Smartphones: Specs Compared

The long wait is over: The Samsung Galaxy S III has finally arrived. But how does it stack up against other top smartphones that have already been outed? We've listed a full rundown of specs right here, so you can make an informed decision about whether or not it's worth it to spring for this slick new phone.
|Samsung Galaxy S III
|HTC One X
|Apple iPhone 4S
|Availablity
|Available May 29th in Europe (HSPA+ version),LTE version available later(June for the US)
|AT&T, May 6, $199
|AT&T / Verizon / Sprint, Available Now,$199
|Colors
|Marble white, Pebble blue
|White
|Black, White
|Operating System
|Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)with TouchWiz
|Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)with HTC Sense 4
|iOS 5
|Processor
|Quad-core 1.4Ghz Samsung Exynos
|Dual-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4
|Dual-core Apple A5
|RAM
|1GB
|1GB
|512MB
|Cellular
|HSPA+ 21, LTE expected
|LTE and HSPA+
|HSPA+ 14.4, CDMA / EDVO Rev. A
|Storage
|16GB / 32GB / 64 GB internal, micro SD expandable
|16GB internal
|16GB / 32GB / 64GB internal
|Dimensions (in)
|136.6 x 70.6 x 8.6mm
|134.6 x 69.9 x 8.9mm
|115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3mm
|Weight
|133g
|130g
|140g
|Display Size
|4.8-inch
|4.7-inch
|3.5-inch
|Display Resolution
|1280 x 720 pixels, 306 ppi
|1280 x 720 pixels, 316 ppi
|960 x 640 pixels, 326 ppi
|Display Technology
|HD Super AMOLED
|Super LCD 2
|IPS LCD
|Back Camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel, f/2.0
|8-megapixel, f/2.4
|Front Camera
|1.9-megapixel
|1.3-megapixel
|VGA
|Video recording
|1080p
|1080p
|1080p
|Battery
|2,100 mAh
|1,800 mAh
|1,420 mAh
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
So there you have it. It's worth considering that raw specs shouldn't be your only factor in selecting a smartphone, but either way, Samsung's newest flagship device keeps right in step with the competition, and even outdoes them in other ways.