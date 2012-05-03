Trending

New Samsung Galaxy S III vs. Top Smartphones: Specs Compared

By

The long wait is over: The Samsung Galaxy S III has finally arrived. But how does it stack up against other top smartphones that have already been outed? We've listed a full rundown of specs right here, so you can make an informed decision about whether or not it's worth it to spring for this slick new phone.

Samsung Galaxy S IIIHTC One XApple iPhone 4S
AvailablityAvailable May 29th in Europe (HSPA+ version),LTE version available later(June for the US)AT&T, May 6, $199AT&T / Verizon / Sprint, Available Now,$199
ColorsMarble white, Pebble blueWhiteBlack, White
Operating SystemAndroid 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)with TouchWizAndroid 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)with HTC Sense 4iOS 5
ProcessorQuad-core 1.4Ghz Samsung ExynosDual-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4Dual-core Apple A5
RAM1GB1GB512MB
CellularHSPA+ 21, LTE expectedLTE and HSPA+HSPA+ 14.4, CDMA / EDVO Rev. A
Storage16GB / 32GB / 64 GB internal, micro SD expandable16GB internal16GB / 32GB / 64GB internal
Dimensions (in)136.6 x 70.6 x 8.6mm134.6 x 69.9 x 8.9mm115.2 x 58.6 x 9.3mm
Weight133g130g140g
Display Size4.8-inch4.7-inch3.5-inch
Display Resolution1280 x 720 pixels, 306 ppi1280 x 720 pixels, 316 ppi960 x 640 pixels, 326 ppi
Display TechnologyHD Super AMOLEDSuper LCD 2IPS LCD
Back Camera8-megapixel8-megapixel, f/2.08-megapixel, f/2.4
Front Camera1.9-megapixel1.3-megapixelVGA
Video recording1080p1080p1080p
Battery2,100 mAh1,800 mAh1,420 mAh
GyroscopeYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes

So there you have it. It's worth considering that raw specs shouldn't be your only factor in selecting a smartphone, but either way, Samsung's newest flagship device keeps right in step with the competition, and even outdoes them in other ways.