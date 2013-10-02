New Parents Prefer Tablets for Shopping and Surfing

The post-PC era may, in fact, be upon us. A new study by Experian Marketing Services reveals that first-time parents are more likely to use a tablet than the general population, which could be seen as a bad sign for laptops. Some 56 percent of those people who have had their first child in the past 12 months prefer a tablet for up to 11 hours a week, due to a slate's convenience and portability.

The study goes on to detail exactly how a parent uses a tablet. More than 75 percent use it for email and Web surfing, while 62 percent use one to download apps. We were surprised that only 56 percent play games, but we supposed chasing an infant around limits your personal playtime. The last category measured, 36 percent, use a tablet to watch videos.

Perhaps unsurprising, new parents are more likely than the general public to use a tablet for Internet shopping, rather than visiting several brick-and-mortar stores.

As those children grow, we imagine that their parents first iPad or Android might become a child's plaything. But there are a few things you'll want to do to your slate before handing it over. First, you'll want a kid-friendly case to protect it against drops or tantrums. Secondly, you'll want to set up a few parental controls. We recommend the Nexus 7 or Amazon Kindle Fire HDX for family tablets.