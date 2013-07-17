Updated Nexus 7 Could Launch Next Week, Leaked Images Reveal

Just as Google invites the press to San Francisco on July 24 for breakfast and a chat about what's up with Android, we've got ourselves a Nexus 7 leak. According to an AndroidCentral tipster, Google and ASUS will soon release a brand new Nexus 7 model, complete with a rear-facing camera. The source provided AndroidCentral with several photos and video of the supposed device. So, how soon will we see this refreshed Google tablet?

Judging from Engadget's tipster, it could come as early as next week. The source provided Engadget with images of OfficeMax storefront planning documents that directly mention a new Nexus 7. AndroidCentral's sources report that this next Nexus 7 will come in 16GB and 32GB variations, both equipped with 1.2-MP cameras up front and 1.5-MP shooters around back.

As for what's inside, a label on the back of the device points to Qualcomm's APQ8064 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor. AndroidCentral also reports that this gadget will pack 4GB of RAM inside, which sounds like quite a lot for a 7-inch slate. Rounding out the major supposed changes are dual speakers--one near the microUSB port and the other up higher--and the introduction of Android 4.3 Key Lime Pie. However, it's possible for the device to launch with 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and later update to the imminent 4.3. At any rate, July 24 should prove to be a rather momentous breakfast.