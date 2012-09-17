New Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip Fitness Trackers Announced

The Editors' Choice award-winning Fitbit Ultra is one of the best fitness-tracking gadgets available in an increasingly crowded market, but rather than resting on its laurels and letting its competition catch up, Fitbit hopes to maintain the lead with the launch of two new gadgets: the Ultra-replacing Fitbit One and the Tamagochi-esque Fitbit Zip.

The $99 Fitbit One sports the same basic features as the Fitbit Ultra, including the ability to track steps, stairs, distance, calories burned and even sleep quality, all of which can then be shared on social media. The Fitbit One pushes past the Ultra thanks to improved splash resistance, a slimmer build with a brighter screen, Bluetooth 4.0 support for automatic syncing, and a new vibrating alarm designed to wake you up gently.

The Fitbit One won't be available until later this fall, but the $60 Fitbit Zip is available today in blue, magenta, white, charcoal and lime. A few reviewers have already gotten their hands on one.

The smaller Fitbit Zip (pictured at top) doesn't track stairs or sleep, and rather than displaying a flower that grows the more you exercise -- as the Fitbit Ultra does -- it sticks to its Tamagochi-like design by featuring a smiley face that gets happier and happier the longer you stay off the couch. ABCNew's Joanna Stern considers the face a cheesy downgrade to the flower and misses a backlit screen, but she says the Fitbit Zip's strong base features make it the best basic fitness tracker you can buy. TechCrunch's John Biggs appreciates that the device includes a USB dongle rather than the previous model's cradle unit.

The Fitbit Zip sports a replaceable coin-style battery rated for 4 to 6 months of use, whereas the Fitbit One can be charged via USB.

We'll reserve official comment until Fitbit's new models find their way into our testing labs, but given Fitbit's excellent pedigree, signs point to the Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip being strong options for on-the-run fitness fans.