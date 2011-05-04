New Dell Ultra-Thin to Include Sub-$1,000 Price, Intel Core i5/i7 CPUs

Yes, the Dell Adamo is dead, but the manufacturer is back at the drawing board with another ultra-thin design. According to unnamed sources who spoke to CNET, Dell will launch a new line of sleek, "thinnest in this class" notebooks, starting with a 15.6-inch model that will include the latest Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors, special build materials, and a sub-$1,000 price tag.

Reminiscent of the oddly-hinged and expensive Dell Adamo, the thinnest notebook ever—just 0.4 inches thick—the previous generation suffered from a high price tag and poor battery life, even with a low-voltage Intel processor and an extended power source. Dell's rumored new ultra-thin notebook is expected to rock full-power processors, which means that the "special materials" could help dissipate the substantial system heat that Intel's Sandy Bridge chips will generate in such a thin chassis.

According to CNET's sources, the new lineup will be marketed to users who want a professional-grade notebook with a stylish look that appeals to mainstream consumers. And that means Dell will take care not to price the notebook out of consumers' range (sub-$1,000).

The goal, it seems, is to max out the specs while keeping the profile thin and stylish. "This is the first in a series of products where [Dell is] going to focus on ultra-performance and ultra-thin," said one of CNET's sources.

We can't wait to see what this notebook looks like, not to mention how it performs. Stay tuned for more.

Via CNET