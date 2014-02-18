Nerf Cam Gun Records Your Foamy Firefights

Pelting your friends with your favorite Nerf gun is fun, but wouldn’t it be better if you can get all of those headshots on camera? Hasbro is making it possible with the Nerf Cam ECS-12, a $79 foam blaster that features a built-in camera that takes pictures and videos as you fire away. We went hands on with the Nerf Cam at Toy Fair 2014, and had fun taking advantage of Hasbro’s Nerf firing range to record our target practice.

Sporting a blue and white finish with an orange muzzle and trigger, the Nerf Cam felt pretty light, despite its wide build. The electronic blaster sports a shoulder rest in the back, as well as a 12-round clip for housing the 12 included Nerf darts, which can be launched up to 90 feet with the ECS-12. Once you’re ready to fire, you simply hold down the blue safety button and let the trigger rip.

MORE: Top Tech Toys for Kids

To record with the Nerf Cam, you tap the orange button near the gun’s muzzle and tap again when you’re done. The gun’s 1.77-inch screen serves as a digital crosshair, and is surrounded by four plastic buttons that let you power on the camera and cycle through your recorded content. The shooter comes with a 4GB memory card, which can be used to transfer up to 2,000 photos or 3 hours of video to your computer. You can also use your own SD card if you want to capture more firefights.

The Nerf Cam’s 0.3-MP camera was far from stunning, but we think young Nerf enthusiasts (and probably some older ones) will appreciate the novelty of getting to record your firefights in first person. Overall, we were impressed by both the design and functionality of the Nerf Cam ECS-12, and look forward to recording our own office foam fights when the toy launches this fall.