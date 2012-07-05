Motorola Quietly Unveils LTE-Ready Atrix HD for AT&T

We've been hearing rumors about Motorola's oft-leaked Atrix device for awhile now, so it's just about high time that the company quelled the informal chatter. Last night, it did just that, quietly taking the wraps off its latest Ice Cream Sandwich-flavored handset on its website -- and the phone is indeed listed with the same model number as the "Dinara" device that had previously passed through the FCC. Now, the phone will henceforth be known as the Motorola Atrix HD.

The Atrix HD is now up to its third generation in the Atrix line, and Motorola has certainly learned how to construct a good phone in that time. The Atrix HD boasts a 4.5-inch 720p HD ColorBoost display with a 720x1280 resolution, a 1780 mAh battery, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor buffered by 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card slot. All these guts are packed into a pretty slim profile -- composed of a titanium frame with Kevlar backing -- measuring 69.9mm by 133.5mm by 8.4mm. The formal weigh-in, meanwhile, is 140g.

Connectivity-wise, 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi is on board, along with a micro USB port, HDMI output, a 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G radio with hotspot support. These peripherals, along with Motorola's preloaded Webtop app, seems to point to a target of business users. You'll also find a pair of cameras, an 8-megapixel rear-facing shooter with LED flash and autofocus plus a 1.3-megapixel camera on the front.

But while Motorola has made the device spec sheet available for the public's eager eyes, some noteworthy details are still missing. AT&T has yet to out the device formally, so right now you won't find any details of an official launch date or pricing. However we expect that to change very soon, and we'll be right there to deliver the pertinent news.

via Engadget and Motorola