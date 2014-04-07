Rumored Motorola Moto X+1 May Come in Leather

Tired of smartphones made of chintzy plastic? How does something a bit more premium sound, say, leather? That may be an option for Motorola fans, as the company is rumored to be prepping a leather wrapped version of the follow up to its Moto X, the Moto X+1.

The rumor comes via infamous Twitter user @evleaks, who sent out a simple tweet saying "2013: wood::2014: leather." That leak came shortly after account released an image of what appears to be an official logo for the Moto X+1.

Motorola already sells four wood options for its Moto X including bamboo and a walnut finish through its Moto Maker customization service. If real, the leather option would likely carry a slight premium, as wood backings for the Moto X already cost an extra $25.

This wouldn't be the first time a leather-like material was used on a smartphone. Samsung currently offers a faux leather back panel for its Galaxy Note 3. If Motorola's next handset is to feature a leather option, it would likely be similar to Samsung's faux leather, rather than the real deal.

There isn't much else available in terms of rumored specs for the Moto X+1. But we'll keep you updated when we hear more.