Motorola's Moto X Phone Ad Says You Can Design it Yourself

Just in time for the 4th of July holiday, Motorola is running an ad beginning tomorrow that will have you chanting, "U-S-A! U-S-A!" The phone-maker, acquired by Google last year, is reminding people of its existence by shouting from the rooftops that its Moto X phone will not only be assembled in America, but designed by you.

The ad, which will run in the New York Times, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, provides no images or description of the phone, other than that it will be "the first smartphone that you can design yourself."

It is a smart move for Motorola to capitalize on its American heritage to edge out its Android-device making competitors, who are mostly based outside the US. According to Brian Wallace, Motorola's VP-global brand and product marketing, while some parts will be created overseas, the final assembly will still take place in America.

No other news on the phone and its specs were revealed, only that, as Wallace told AdAge, Motorola wants to do with phones what Google did with search.

Rumored features of the Moto X Phone include a large capacity 4000 mAh battery, a blazing Snapdragon 800 processor and a water-resistant chassis. Would you be more likely to buy a phone made in the USA and designed by yourself?

via Gigaom