Motorola Droid RAZR Maxx on Video: Beefy Battery Without the Bulk

LAS VEGAS -- Not all 4G LTE phones run out of juice before lunch. Announced today at CES, the Motorola Droid Maxx for Verizon Wireless boasts a big battery in a slim design. How big? Try 3,300 mAh, compared to 1780 mAh for the original Droid RAZR. The Maxx will cost $299 when it arrives within the next few weeks, while the older RAZR will drop to $199.

Check out our impressions of the phone below, along with a hands-on video and additional photos.

Thanks to its beefy battery, the Droid RAZR max is rated for up to 21 hours of talk time, which is pretty epic. Even over 4G the rated endurance is impressive. A Motorola rep told us to expect 6 hours of streaming video. Many 4G LTE phones we've tested have lasted less than 4 hours just surfing the web, such as the Galaxy Nexus.

The trade-off for this endurance is a little extra thickness. The Maxx measures .35 inches while the RAZR has a mere .28-inch profile. Still, that's very thin for a smartphone that packs 4G LTE, a 1.2-GHz processor, an 8-MP camera and a gorgeous Super AMOLED display.

We can't wait to put the RAZR Droid Maxx to the test to see how much more battery life it provides than the competition.