New Motorola Droid Maxx Battery Could Last 48 Hours

Your next Motorola smartphone may last for two whole days without requiring a charge, according to a newly leaked advertisement that is. The ad, which appears to be a commercial story board for the Verizon-only Droid Maxx, claims the device will come with “48 hours of worry-free battery life.” The ad also hints at a James Bond-style tie-in.

The battery life claim seems a bit outlandish, but it does fall in line with Google and Motorola’s push toward creating longer lasting batteries. Back in April Google CEO Larry Page emphasized the importance of battery life in mobile devices during the company’s earnings conference call.

“Think about your device,” he said. “Battery life is a challenge for most people. You shouldn’t need to carry around a charger to make it through the day…Having just seen Motorola’s upcoming products myself, I’m real excited about the potential there.”

Not to mention, rumors surrounding Motorola’s upcoming Moto X phone suggest that it will come with a massive 4,000 mAh battery, further indicating that battery life will be a selling point for future Motorola handsets. We praised the Motorola Droid RAZR Maxx HD for its lengthy battery life of more than 8 hours, although Verizon boasts that its 3,300 mAh battery can last for up to 32 hours. While this is just a fraction of what Verizon claims, it’s comfortably longer than the smartphone category average of 6 hours and 9 minutes during the LAPTOP Battery Test, which consists of continuous Web surfing over 4G LTE with the phone’s brightness set to 40 percent.

The reportedly leaked advertisement, published by Android Central, comes just days after Twitter account @evleaks posted what claims to be an image of the Droid Maxx. The photo didn’t reveal much, but does hint that Motorola will keep with the design language of its previous Droid-branded handsets.

via Android Central