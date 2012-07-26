Motorola Announces Photon Q 4G LTE, Keyboard Junkies Rejoice

Physical keyboard fans rejoice! Motorola and Sprint have announced their newest handset, the Photon Q 4G LTE and it comes packing a full QWERTY keyboard. In fact, with a 4.3-inch ColorBoost display, the same technology found on Motorola's Atrix HD, the Photon Q 4G LTE is the largest 4G LTE QWERTY smartphone on the market.

The follow-up to Motorola and Sprint's excellent Photon Q 4G, the Photon Q 4G LTE features a 1.5-GHz dual-core processor, 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, NFC support and, of course, Google's Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich.

The Photon Q 4G LTE is also the first Sprint smartphone to come loaded with Motorola's Smartactions app, which automates everyday tasks, such as enabling Drive Smart mode when the phone is placed in an optional Vehicle Dock.

In addition to adding 4G LTE capability to the Photon Q, the new handset will also feature global connectivity, allowing users to make calls and surf the web while overseas.

As we've previously pointed out, Sprint's 4G LTE network is still in its infancy and currently only accessible in 15 cities. However, the company says that it will be adding four more cities to its coverage area before Labor Day including Baltimore, M.D.; Gainesville, G.A.; Junction City, K.S. and Sherman-Denison, T.X.

Full pricing and availability will be announced in the coming weeks and stay tuned for our full review.