Miramax Debuts Movie Rental App for Facebook

Major film distributor Miramax has released a Facebook app that will let users rent movies through their favorite social network.

The app is called Miramax eXperience and offers a wide variety of popular and less-well-known movies, including "No Country for Old Men," "Good Will Hunting" and "Pulp Fiction." Users can rent up to 20 movies for $3 each. The app will also integrate into user profiles, making the experience more social for movie lovers.

The app allows movies to be viewed through Facebook on a computer, but it also works on the iPad and Google TV. Users can also use Facebook Credits to rent movies.

Miramax plans to expand on the app by creating cloud storage features that will eventually make it possible to store digital copies of movies you have bought and watch them at any time through the Facebook app.

