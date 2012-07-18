Microsoft: Windows 8 Available Oct. 26th

Microsoft has announced via its Windows Team Blog, that Windows 8 will officially go on sale on Oct. 26th. That fits with our previous expectations that the operating system would land sometime in late fall. Steven Sinofsky made the announcement earlier this afternoon during Microsoft's annual sales meeting.

If you're interested in grabbing your copy of Windows 8 Pro, you can update from Windows 7 for $39.99. Microsoft is on an announcement roll this past week. On Monday, the tech giant introduced the world to the latest version of its Office productivity suite, Microsoft Office 2013.

Windows 8 has received mixed reviews for its new Metro-style interface and lack of a classic Start button. For our full impressions on Windows 8, check out our hands-on of the Release Preview, and stay tuned for a full review in the coming months.

via: Windows Team Blog