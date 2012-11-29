Microsoft Surface with Windows 8 Pro Will Cost $899

Microsoft officially announced pricing for the Microsoft Surface with Windows 8 Pro this morning. There will be two versions -- the 64GB will cost you $899, while the 128GB option runs for $999 -- available in January 2013. Both will come with a Surface pen and Palm Block technology for better palm rejection when taking notes.

Essentially the design will be identical to the Windows RT version, including compatibility with the Touch or Type Covers, and the kickstand on the back. However, on the inside, the Surface Pro will come with Intel's next generation Core i5 CPU.

It appears as though many folks may be waiting for this version of the Surface as it will be the first to offer full access to Windows 7 programs, such as Office.