Microsoft Releases Firmware Updates for Surface Book and SP4

When they were announced, Microsoft’s Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 looked poised to usher in a new generation of mobile computing. But when the devices were released to the public, both machines suffered from a number of bugs, errors and general quirkiness that resulted in a less-than-stellar experience. At the time, Microsoft promised to solve the issues before its products hit store shelves, but even after four moths, many of these problems have gone unresolved. Thankfully, Microsoft has now prepped a new batch of firmware for the Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 that tackles one of Microsoft's major bugs.

The new updates should help alleviate the problems Microsoft’s devices had with losing too much power while sleeping or during standby, which often severely reduced their expected battery lives. In a blog post by Microsoft VP and Surface creator Panos Panay, he reiterated the company’s commitment to the Surface platform saying:

“Building devices people love is what drives our team. It’s why we come in to work every morning and it’s what keeps us up at night. And feedback from our customers is really important to the team and to me personally. I read the blogs, I read the comments, I read social media, I read the forums…and so does the team. We love the energy. We’re listening and channeling that feedback directly into our products.”

It seems Microsoft still has some room for improvement as a hardware maker, although its pledge to support the Surface Book and SP4 should bode well for future products in the Surface line.

If you own a Surface Book or Surface Pro 4, to get the new firmware, all you need to do is check Windows Update. The software should appear there automatically, if it hasn't shown up already, and from there you can just hit install to get new update.