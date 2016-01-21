Microsoft Recalls Dangerous Surface Pro Power Cords

You may want to stop using your Surface Pro. Microsoft is voluntarily recalling AC power supplies for the Surface Pro, Surface Pro 2 and Surface Pro 3 because it could be a fire hazard.

"As a result of damage caused by AC power cords being wound too tightly, twisted or pinched over an extended period of time, a very small proportion of Surface Pro customers have reported issues with their AC power cord," a Microsoft spokesperson told ZDNet. Power supply bricks are not a part of the recall.

The company has put together a Web page dedicated to the issue which details which Surface Pro power cords are eligible for replacement and provides a form to fill out to request your free cord. The recall applies to all Surface Pro and Surface Pro 2 devices, as well as Surface Pro 3 devices sold before March 15, 2015 in the United States and July 15, 2015 in other markets. The recent Surface Pro 4 is not affected. You'll want to dispose of, or recycle, existing cords, depending on local regulations.

While you wait for your new cord, it's probably a good idea to abstain from using an affected Surface Pro, at least not while it's plugged in.