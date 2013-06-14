Microsoft Rolls Out Office Mobile For iPhone

Microsoft has finally announced that its Office software will be available for the iPhone, bringing a mobile version of its Word, Excel and PowerPoint productivity software to Apple’s smartphone OS. Office Mobile is currently available for the iPhone and can be accessed via an Office 365 subscription. There's no iPad optimized version just yet, but it is optimized for the iPhone 5.

Dubbed “Office Mobile for Office 365 Subscribers,” the iPhone 5-optimized app can be used to open Office documents as email attachments, view and edit documents online, and of course, integrates with SkyDrive. It offers support for charts, animations and SmartArt graphics and shapes as well.

There’s also a recent tab that automatically updates the last documents you edited on your phone or PC, so you’ll have the most recent draft no matter where you’re working. When creating a new document, Office Mobile divides your options into three categories: Blank Documents, Word Templates and Excel Templates. These genres include a mix of different Word and Excel formats for quick access. As for Power Point, iPhone users can now review slides, edit speaker notes and arrange or edit slides directly from their device.

The launch comes just days after Apple announced that its iWork productivity software will be coming to iCloud, meaning users can now run it on their Mac or PC via a Web browser. There’s no word on an Android or iPad-optimized version of Office Mobile just yet, but Microsoft says the app should roll out for iPhone owners outside the U.S. in the coming days.