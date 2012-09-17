Microsoft Launching Windows 8 in NYC October 25th

It's that time again: Microsoft is set to unveil Windows 8 to the world at an event on October 25th here in New York City. Information pertaining to venue and time however, is still unavailable. So why is this such a big deal? Several reasons:

Windows 8 represents the biggest change to Microsoft's OS since Windows 95 was released just over 17 years ago. It will be fascinating to see whether users like or shun the new tile-based Modern UI (previously dubbed Metro).

In addition to a parade of other Windows 8 hardware, we expect Microsof't to announce pricing for its own Surface tablet at this event (if not sooner). The Windows RT version of this slate goes on sale the following day.

With the Kindle Fire HD unveiled, and the iPad mini's release reportedly on the horizon for mid October, there's a lot at stake here for the Redmond-based giant. With Windows 8, Microsoft is taking a big swing at cracking the tablet market while trying to keep PCs relevant. Stay tuned for our live coverage of the event.