Microsoft Dumps the 'Metro' Name for Windows 8 UI

Ever since Microsoft introduced Windows 8's Metro interface, the response has been mixed. Some people love it, other people hate it. Soon, the Metro haters will find themselves with nothing to complain about! Don't get too excited: Microsoft isn't ditching the touch-friendly UI, just the "Metro" name itself.

Early reports suggest that the name change may be due to legal issues stemming from German retailer Metro AG's "Metro" trademark. The Verge managed to obtain a copy of the internal memo that informed Microsoft employees of the immediate change in terminology and all it says is that the decision was made after holding "discussions with an important European partner."

In the memo, Microsoft said that a replacement term will be settled on by the end of the week. Until then, the company wants employees to refer to the formerly Metro interface as the "Windows 8 style UI."

Publicly, Microsoft claims it never planned on using the Metro designation over the long haul, anyway. Here's what the company had to say to several prominent publications, including ArsTechnica and The Register:

We have used Metro style as a code name during the product development cycle across many of our product lines. As we get closer to launch and transition from industry dialog to a broad consumer dialog we will use our commercial names.