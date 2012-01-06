Mercedes-Benz USA Announces Mbrace2 Cloud Infotainment System

Mercedes-Benz's first appearance at CES will come with all the style, pomp, and circumstance we've come to expect from the brand. Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, will be delivering a keynote on the connected car during the show. But the company also pulled the curtain back on some of the goodies we can expect to see on the show floor. Mbrace2, a cloud-based infotainment system that allows drivers to customize their driving experience, is sure to be one of the more popular stops in the Mercedes booth. The system will be housed in the redesigned MY2013 Mercedes-Benz SL, one of the first cars to have mbrace2 as a standard feature.

Touted as the company's "pioneering communications platform," mbrace2 has a number of features including cloud-based apps, voice recognition, Internet browsing capability, traffic and navigation assistance, and concierge services. The mbrace2 smartphone app, which allows drivers to communicate with the car whether they're in or out of the vehicle, will also be at the show. Using the app, drivers can lock and unlock the doors as well as connect with friends and send them directions. The iPhone-exclusive DriveStyle app will also be on display. Set to be released sometime in 2012, DriveStyle cuts down on phone-related driver distraction by allowing drivers to interact directly with the vehicle.

Other pit stops include the F125! Research Vehicle, the Dynamic& Intuitive Control Experience (DICE) simulator, and the latest suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.