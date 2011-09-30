McAfee Says its All Access Protects All of Your Devices From One Console

Wondering how to protect all of your web-connected devices without having to shell out a ton of cash for different security suites? McAfee might have the answer. The security developer has announced the launch of its McAfee All Access software, which allows users to secure their smartphones, tablets, PCs, and Macs from a single console interface. The software is, in essence, a security suite for all of your devices that can be controlled from the web.

For PC users, All Access offers the standard anti-virus, anti-spyware, and anti-phishing tools, in addition to a two-way firewall and anti-spam features. Safe searching and browsing protection help prevent your children from viewing inappropriate content, while PC optimization tools help improve your computer's overall performance by eliminating junk files. For users who are especially jumpy about saving their personal data, the software also features a data shredder and file encryption options.

The software provides Android Symbian and BlackBerry users with anti-virus, anti-spyware, and anti-phishing protection, as well as safe searching and browsing tools. Location and tracking features allow you to view your phone's location on a map and make it "scream" to help you locate it easier. Backup and restore help you save your data, while remote wipe and lock allow you to protect your phone or tablet if they are lost. Family protection, which is only available to Android users, ensures that kids will surf the web safely.

Mac users get protection from viruses, Trojans, worms, bots, and root kits. You'll also get website blocking, and usage monitors to check up on what your kids are up to when they are use the computer. All Access will run individual users roughly $99.99. A family version costs $149.