Maingear Announces 15-inch VYBE 15 Quickship Notebook

If you're a gamer or business user who needs a new laptop now, Maingear's got you covered. The company today announced the VYBE 15, a 15-inch notebook that comes in four pre-configured systems (good, better, best and ultimate) and ships within 24 to 48 hours of order confirmation.

The systems, which boast 3rd Generation Intel Core processors and 2GB Nvidia GeForce GT 650M or 2GB Geforce GTX 660M graphics, range in price from $1,099 to $1,999 and feature a full 1080p HD LED-backlit matte display, four speakers with TruStudio Pro Sound, a full-size keyboard with a dedicated number pad, and options for an mSATA SSD up to 256GB and up to 16GB DDR3 1600-MHz Corsair Dominator memory. Ports include HDMI, VGA, headphone and microphone jacks, a multi-card reader, Ethernet and 2 USB 3.0 ports.

The key components of the four notebooks are listed below.

VYBE 15 - Good ($1,099)

Intel Core i5-3360M CPU

8GB DDR3-1333 Corsair RAM

Nvidia GeForce GT 650M GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM

500GB, 7,200-rpm SATA HDD

VYBE 15 - Better ($1,299)

Intel Core i7-3520M CPU

8GB DDR3-1333 Corsair Vengeance RAM

Nvidia GeForce GT 650M GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM

750GB, 7,200-rpm SATA HDD

VYBE 15 - Best ($1,599)

Intel Core i7-3720QM CPU

8GB DDR3-1600 Corsair Vengeance RAM

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660M GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM

128GB Crucial M4 mSATA SSD

750GB, 7,200-rpm SATA HDD

VYBE 15 - Ultimate ($1,999)