LG Uni8 Could be Company's First Windows Phone 8 Device

LG hasn't been the biggest supporter of Microsoft's Windows Phone 8, but it looks like the smartphone maker is ready to give the operating system a shot. According to a newly leaked image, LG's next handset, dubbed the LG Uni8, will be its first ever Windows Phone 8 device. And it's looking mighty fine.

The image, which was posted by notable tipster @evleaks, appears to show an LG smartphone with an exceptionally thin bezel surrounding its display. Along the phone's bottom edge is what appears to be an LG logo. Above that are your typical Windows Phone Search, Home and Back buttons.

MORE: Top 25 Windows Phone Apps

On screen is what looks to be the latest version of Microsoft's Windows Phone 8.1 complete with its three columns of Live Tiles. Beyond this image, however, there isn't much else we know about the Uni8. Specs are still and unknown and a possible release date hasn't been mentioned.

It'll be interesting to see if LG's Windows Phone ambitions pan out, especially when you consider that Microsoft recently purchased its biggest Windows Phone supporter, Nokia. Is there enough room in the small Windows Phone market for another handset maker? It looks like we'll soon find out.

via @evleaks