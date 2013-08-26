LG Teases New G Pad 8.3, Apparently Ready To Re-Enter Tablet Market

LG is coming back to the tablet market in a big way. We were already expecting to see a new LG slate at IFA in Berlin, and today the Korean manufacturer released a teaser video that hints at some of the benefits of the upcoming G Pad 8.3. Featuring a series of soundbites from people on the street talking about what they want in a tablet, the video implies that the tablet may be slimmer and lighter than competitors' offerings while providing a high-quality screen.

Released on LG's Youtube channel today, the video ends with the words "Just Right For You" and "LG G Pad 8.3", confirming speculation that a new tablet is about to be announced. Other features hinted at in the video include the ability to hook up to a smart TV, more connectivity options, ease of use, speedy performance and a large screen. We expect to see an 8.3-inch screen with a 1920 x 1020 display on the G Pad 8.3, along with 2GB of RAM, but other specs have not been leaked.

Given that LG decided to stop working on tablets to focus on smartphones, in mid-2012, the new LG G Pad signals a change in strategy. We also expect to see a slew of other products from LG at IFA, including a smartwatch that will go head on with Samsung's Galaxy Gear, a six-inch phablet and a Firefox OS smartphone.