LG Spectrum Promises iPhone-Beating HD Screen, Coming to Verizon Jan. 19th

LAS VEGAS -- It's all about the display. Announced here at CES, the LG Spectrum will offer lots of eye candy to Verizon Wireless customers January 19th, an Android phone with a big 4.5-inch HD screen. This isn't any ordinary high-def display. LG boasts that this 1280 x 720-IPS panel has 329 ppi, which is even higher than the the iPhone 4S 326 ppi. The Gorilla Glass screen also boasts 500 nits of brightness and Real-Stripe RGB pixels for truer colors.

This 4G LTE follow up to the LG Revolution sports a 1.5-GHz Snapdragon S3 processor, 1GB of RAM, and an 8-MP camera with 1080p video capture. At first the Spectrum will run the older Android 2.3 software, but Ice Cream Sandwich is promised for a future update.

To take advantage of the display, LG and Verizon Wireless will bundle ESPN’s ScoreCenter app with an exclusive HD video feed, which will offer images and videos in 720p HD. You'll also find a SmartMovie HD app for editing high-def clips on the fly and Netflix.

We're glad to see more 4G LTE phones under $200, and the Spectrum looks like it will provide a lot for your money. Stay tuned for hands-on impressions.