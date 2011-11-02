LG Says Users Will Get a Taste of Ice Cream Sandwich on Their Smartphones

Here's something that should quell recent flare-ups about whether or not LG's smartphone user base would get a taste of the much lusted-after Ice Cream Sandwich. This morning, reps took to the company's official Facebook page to confirm that its Optimus 2x—better known in the States as the T-Mobile G2x—would indeed receive the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update. They also said the upgrade would eventually roll out to their other high-end smartphone models.

"LG is currently in the process of planning the ICS OS update for the LG Optimus 2X as well as other LG high-end smartphones," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "Detailed information on the ICS OS update schedule for specific models will be announced, once the ICS OS is publicly released by Google. Please stay tuned for more updates from LG."

The company claimed to be dispelling rumors, but it was actually amending a previous statement written on LG's Indian Facebook page. Earlier this week, a representative answered a user's question, stating that the Optimus 2x would not get Android 4.0. Either way, it's a welcome step forward that will help mollify LG's disgruntled Android user base.

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich was revealed last October 19th at the Samsung Mobile Unpacked event in Hong Kong, and has been highly anticipated by Android enthusiasts ever since.

via PCMag