LG Reportedly Prepping Chrome OS Devices

Smartphone giant LG is no stranger to Android, and soon it might be making hardware for Google's other OS. According to some recently registered trademarks, LG could have some Chrome OS devices in the works.

This rumor comes by way of trademark site TMWatch, which noted that LG has secured the names "ChromeOne," "ChromeDesk" and "ChromeStation." The trademarks are currently in the examination phase, according to the post.

No specifics have leaked regarding these potential Chrome-based devices. Google is hosting a Google Play party on Oct. 24, though Droid Life notes that it will likely be an entertainment-focused event with no big hardware reveals.

While LG is known primarily for smartphones such as the LG G2, the manufacturer makes several laptops such as the Windows 8-based Tab-Book hybrid. However, LG's notebook offerings have traditionally stayed exclusive to the company's home country of Korea. An LG Chromebook could establish the brand's laptop presence in the states.

LG and Google's purported Nexus 5 continues to lead the rumor mill for Android fans. The rumored 5-inch handset had a brief, accidental stint on the Google Play store last week, and an accessory listing is pointing to a possible Oct. 30 release.