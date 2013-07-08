LG Optimus G2 Photos Appear Online Ahead of August Event

Although the Optimus G Pro just made its way to the U.S. not too long ago, LG may have another major smartphone unveil planned for next month. As invites for an August 7 event in New York City have been sent, new photos of what may be the rumored Optimus G2 have made their way online.

The somewhat blurry and low-quality images come courtesy of Twitter account @LeaksChina, although the author of the post does not name its source. The photo doesn’t reveal much, but there’s a visible lack of physical buttons on the handset’s face. A shot of the device’s rear also shows what could be back-mounted controls just below the camera. The image is too fuzzy to know for sure, but mixed rumors from GSM Arena and Android Authority suggest that these buttons could be used to control the handset’s camera.

The reportedly leaked photos come just days after the Optimus G2’s alleged specifications have leaked to the Web. According to Greek tech website Techblog.gr, the new LG flagship will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 800 processor with 2GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera. The IPS display is said to measure 5.2 inches in length, which is just slightly smaller than the G Pro’s 5.5-inch phablet-sized touch screen.

There’s also a chance that LG will drop the Optimus name from its upcoming flagship and reserve the brand title for its mid-range smartphones, according to Korean site Chosun.com. LG’s event invitation hints as a potential G2 reveal with the teaser “Great 2 Have You!” but we’ll have to wait until next month to know for sure.

via @LeaksChina