LG Optimus G Pro Confirmed with 5-inch 1080p Display

The rumors are now a reality. The LG Optimus G Pro has been officially announced with an expected launch date of early April for consumers in Japan. The local cellular carrier NTT DoCoMo has officially confirmed the existence of this large and powerful 5-inch smartphone as part of its Spring 2013 lineup.

The new Optimus G Pro L-04E will feature a 5-inch 1920 x 1080p HD display, eclipsing the LG Optimus G's 4.7-inch 1280 x 768 screen. The Pro will also have a more powerful 1.7-GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro Quad Core processor and a high-capacity 3,000 mAh battery. That's nearly as much juice as the battery inside the 3,300 mAh Droid RAZR Maxx HD.

Just like the previous model for 'sprint, the Optimus G Pro will have a 13-megapixel rear-facing and 2 megapixel front-facing camera, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD slot. NFC and support for Wi-Fi tethering of up to eight devices is also on board.

This new phone is also coming stock with Android 4.1 Jellybean, which is a step up from the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich on the Optimus G, but still a version behind the newest 4.2 Jellybean.

There's no official release date for the LG Optimus G Pro, but the device should be available in Japan sometime in early April. There's no word yet about the phone's release to other international markets, including the United States, but we hope to learn more at Mobile World Congress.